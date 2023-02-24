Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $8.70 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70, Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LNG traded up $13.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.82. 5,693,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,390,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,383,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

