Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 25.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

