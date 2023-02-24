Chia (XCH) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $264.03 Million

Chia (XCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Chia coin can now be bought for $40.06 or 0.00170808 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chia has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Chia has a total market cap of $264.03 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00419870 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,568.30 or 0.27802755 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,590,295 coins and its circulating supply is 6,590,473 coins. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

