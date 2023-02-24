ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance
COFS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. 838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,938. The company has a market cap of $211.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.
