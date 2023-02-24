ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

COFS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. 838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,938. The company has a market cap of $211.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COFS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.