Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) to Issue None Dividend of $4.80

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 4.80 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67.

Chord Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

CHRD traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,604. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.46. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.83.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $98,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,649,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,713,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $98,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,649,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,298 shares of company stock worth $1,156,053. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.