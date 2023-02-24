Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Insider William Irving Buys 15,000 Shares

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNUGet Rating) insider William Irving purchased 15,000 shares of Chorus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$8.00 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$119,970.00 ($82,737.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.09.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

