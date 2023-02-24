Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 423,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,970,000 after buying an additional 210,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its holdings in Chubb by 14.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 121,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chubb by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,325,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $208.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.06 and its 200 day moving average is $206.55. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

