CIBC Increases Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$10.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAS. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.92.

Shares of TSE:CAS traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 302,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,955. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$7.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall bought 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,126.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,329.72. 22.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

