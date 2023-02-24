CIBC Increases Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$56.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Emera from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB lifted their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.00.

EMA stock traded down C$0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 362,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,074. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27. Emera has a 52 week low of C$48.63 and a 52 week high of C$65.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

