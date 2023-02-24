Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,537,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,851,000 after buying an additional 1,650,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,575,000 after buying an additional 909,512 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRX opened at $22.61 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.