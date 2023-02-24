Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Shares in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,800 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $22.39 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.58 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

