Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.