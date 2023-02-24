Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,283 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 95.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in MarketAxess by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.09.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $347.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.74. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $390.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

