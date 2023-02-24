Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,402 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $494.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares in the company, valued at $338,331,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares in the company, valued at $338,331,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at $42,017,162.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

