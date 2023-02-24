Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 3,176 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,643,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $311.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.94 and a 200-day moving average of $361.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

