Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 6,397 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,534 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 83,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 40,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Insider Activity

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BATS CBOE opened at $128.73 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

