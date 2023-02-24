Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 6,547 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $142.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

