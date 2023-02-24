Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,342 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $60.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

