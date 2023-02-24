Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 58.1% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 143,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,415,000 after buying an additional 97,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $1,194,639.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $1,194,639.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,014 shares of company stock worth $6,042,417 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.58.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

