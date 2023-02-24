Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $294.65 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $218.52 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.23.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

