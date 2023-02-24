Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Lowered by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Cigna by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $295.43 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

