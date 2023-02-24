CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Sees Large Volume Increase

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,607,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 643,251 shares.The stock last traded at $29.04 and had previously closed at $29.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. venBio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 8.3% in the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 164,329 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 19.8% in the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 6,079,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,544,000 after acquiring an additional 506,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 27.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

