CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Sees Large Volume Increase

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,607,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 643,251 shares.The stock last traded at $29.04 and had previously closed at $29.15.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CINC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.
CinCor Pharma Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82.
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
