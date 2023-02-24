CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Sees Large Volume Increase

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,607,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 643,251 shares.The stock last traded at $29.04 and had previously closed at $29.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

CinCor Pharma Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. venBio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 8.3% in the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 164,329 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 19.8% in the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 6,079,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,544,000 after acquiring an additional 506,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 27.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

