Citigroup Lowers Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to Neutral

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nintendo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nintendo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

About Nintendo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

