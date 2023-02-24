Citigroup Lowers Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to Neutral

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
NTDOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nintendo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Nintendo Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $13.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo
About Nintendo
Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nintendo (NTDOY)
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.