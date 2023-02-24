City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CIO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 314,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 736.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

