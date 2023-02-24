Civic (CVC) Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week

Civic (CVC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $137.26 million and $80.22 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.88 or 0.00421852 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,682.32 or 0.27944239 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

