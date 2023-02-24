Clear Secure’s (YOU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Clear Secure stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 460,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.59. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

In other news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,239,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,861,120 shares in the company, valued at $140,972,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,285.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $52,239,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,861,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,972,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,604,852 shares of company stock valued at $104,724,838. Corporate insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Further Reading

