Clover Finance Trading 0% Higher This Week (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $80.49 million and approximately $210,030.82 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns."

