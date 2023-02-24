CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of CMS Energy worth $73,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $188,418,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,604,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,344,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,735,000 after acquiring an additional 926,658 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.