Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $77.01.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

