Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.
A number of analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $77.01.
Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.
