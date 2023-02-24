Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $5.39.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Coeur Mining by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 108,893 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
