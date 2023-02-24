Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Coeur Mining by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 108,893 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coeur Mining Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.