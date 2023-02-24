Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.925 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Cogent Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Cogent Communications has a payout ratio of 239.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 162.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 86,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,777. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In other Cogent Communications news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $60,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

