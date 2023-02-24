Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $6.60 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,595.90 or 0.06895857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00418700 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.14 or 0.27735456 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

