CoinEx Token (CET) Price Reaches $0.0408 on Major Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $155.87 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00426632 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,527.01 or 0.28260710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

