CoinField Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.50 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $75.50 million and approximately $2,425.51 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00430930 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,577.38 or 0.28542588 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

