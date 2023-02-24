Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.05. 108,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,369. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $142.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after purchasing an additional 431,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,490,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 182,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 136,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading

