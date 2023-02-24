CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Down 7.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $13.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CommScope traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 1,058,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,650,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Get CommScope alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 2,089.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CommScope by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.