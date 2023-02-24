Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.24. Approximately 4,396,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,585,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75.

Institutional Trading of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

