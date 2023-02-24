Compass Point Lowers Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) to Neutral

Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $350.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $330.00.

KNSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $327.00.

KNSL stock opened at $321.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.03 and a fifty-two week high of $337.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.23 and a 200-day moving average of $280.83.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

