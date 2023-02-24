Concordium (CCD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.27 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $78.27 million and approximately $744,871.06 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

