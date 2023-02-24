Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $4,875,525.00.

Confluent Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,538,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after buying an additional 1,112,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

