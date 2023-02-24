ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $110,010,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
COP stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.67. 1,400,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,048. The company has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.71.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
