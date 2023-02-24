Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 136,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 96,595 shares.The stock last traded at $44.07 and had previously closed at $46.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $855.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.