Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 136,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 96,595 shares.The stock last traded at $44.07 and had previously closed at $46.92.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $855.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.31.
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.
