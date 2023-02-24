Contrasting Hyve Group (ITEGY) & Its Peers

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hyve Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hyve Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyve Group N/A N/A N/A Hyve Group Competitors -2.42% -13.57% 0.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyve Group N/A N/A 0.50 Hyve Group Competitors $1.11 billion $75.56 million 1,163.12

This table compares Hyve Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hyve Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hyve Group. Hyve Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hyve Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyve Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyve Group Competitors 740 3844 5972 103 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.18%. Given Hyve Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyve Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Hyve Group competitors beat Hyve Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

