Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Copart in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

CPRT has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Copart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.20. Copart has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after buying an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after buying an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $256,878,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

