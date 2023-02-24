Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading Down 3%

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.19). 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 75,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

Coral Products Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.51. The company has a market capitalization of £14.44 million, a P/E ratio of 778.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Coral Products

In related news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 50,000 shares of Coral Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($10,838.15). 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

