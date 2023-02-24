Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Trading Down 13.4%

Shares of Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Rating) fell 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.39 and last traded at 0.39. 2,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.46.
Core One Labs Stock Down 10.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.52.
Core One Labs Company Profile
Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.
