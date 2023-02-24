Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on April 17th

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,373. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.
OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
