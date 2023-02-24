Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on April 17th

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,373. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,858,000 after buying an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,586,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,965,000 after buying an additional 46,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,459,000 after buying an additional 75,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,159,000 after buying an additional 37,158 shares during the last quarter.

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

