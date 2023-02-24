CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.06-1.09 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.41 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CoStar Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.