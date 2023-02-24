CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46-2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.06-$1.09 EPS.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.9 %

CSGP opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $85.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,866,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

