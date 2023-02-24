Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,298. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

